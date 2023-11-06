U.S. stocks opened slightly higher Monday, after booking their best week in about a year amid optimism the Federal Reserve may be done raising interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was up 0.3% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX gained 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP edged up 0.3%, according to FactSet data, at last check. Last week, the Dow scored its biggest weekly percentage gain since October 2022, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each logged their strongest weekly jump since November 2022. The economic calendar on Monday includes expected remarks from Fed Governor Lisa Cook at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time and the release of the Fed’s senior loan survey at 2 p.m. Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note was up about nine basis points on Monday at around 4.61%, after sliding last week, FactSet data show, at last check.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

