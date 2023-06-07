U.S. stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday as investors digested data showing the U.S. trade deficit widened sharply in April. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA edged up 0.1% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX rose less than 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP gained 0.1%, according to FactSet data, at last check. The Commerce Department said Wednesday that the U.S. trade deficit widened 23% in April to the largest in six months as imports rose and exports fell. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

