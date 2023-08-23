U.S. stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday, as investors await economic data on manufacturing, services and new home sales as well as earnings results from Nvidia Corp. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was up 0.2% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX edged up 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP rose 0.3%, according to FactSet data, at last check. Chip maker Nvidia NVDA will release results for its fiscal second quarter after the U.S. stock market closes on Wednesday. As for the economic calendar, investors will on Wednesday morning see fresh data on U.S. and manufacturing and services for August and new homes sales in July.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

