The U.S. stock market opened modestly lower Thursday after fresh data showed initial jobless claims rose slightly less than expected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was down 0.1% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX fell 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP dipped 0.1%, according to FactSet data, at last check. The Department of Labor said Thursday that the number of initial jobless claims in the U.S. rose by 2,000 to 207,000 in the week ending September 30. That’s below the 210,000 total new claims forecast by economists and reflected a strong labor market.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

