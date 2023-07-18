U.S. stocks opened lower Tuesday as investors weighed bank earnings and a report showing retail sales rose in June. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA slipped 0.1% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX dipped 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP fell 0.2%, according to FactSet data, at last check. Retail sales in the U.S. rose 0.2% in June, while the rise in May was revised up to 0.5% from 0.3%, according to a report Tuesday from the U.S. Census Bureau. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal were expecting retail sales to climb 0.5% in June. On the earnings front, Bank of America BAC and Morgan Stanley MS on Tuesday reported their second-quarter results.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

