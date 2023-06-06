U.S. stocks opened slightly lower Tuesday, extending modest losses booked Monday, as the S&P 500 continues to trade just under a level the index would need to reach to exit its bear market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was down 0.1% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX fell 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP slipped 0.3%, according to FactSet data, at last check. The S&P 500 would exit its bear market by rising slightly above 4,292 as at that point it would be 20% above its 2022 low in October, according to Dow Jones Market Data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

