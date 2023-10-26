U.S. stock indexes were trimming earlier losses in the final hour of trade on Thursday with the Nasdaq Composite COMP on pace to end at its lowest levels since May as megacap tech earnings have mostly failed to meet investor expectations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was falling 116 points, or 0.4%, at 32,917, while the S&P 500 SPX was off 0.7% and the Nasdaq was declining by 1.3% after tumbling over 2% in midday trade. Facebook parent Meta Platforms META ’ earnings spooked markets after the firm’s CFO warned of slower advertising revenues in the fourth quarter, following the publication of the third-quarter results that showed rising digital-advertising revenue. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

