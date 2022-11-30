U.S. stocks rallied Wednesday afternoon after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank could slow the pace of interest-rate hikes in December. “The time for moderating the pace of rate increases may come as soon as the December meeting,” Powell said during a speech at the Brookings Institution. The S&P 500 SPX gained 15.86 points, or 0.4%, to 3,973.49. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA advanced 17.11 points, or 0.1%, to 33,869.64. The Nasdaq Composite COMP gained 106.25 points, or 1%, to 11,090.03. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

