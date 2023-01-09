U.S. stocks opened at their highest levels since mid-December on Monday as the main indexes built on gains that followed the release of monthly jobs data from the Department of Labor. The S&P 500 SPX gained 21 points, or 0.6%, to 3,916. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA advanced 133 points, or 0.4%, to 33,764. The Nasdaq Composite COMP rose 105 points, or 1%, to 10,674. Stocks logged their biggest daily advance for the year so far on Friday after signs of slowing wage growth from the monthly jobs report added to the notion that inflation is slowing, while the pace of job creation — while slower than the prior month — remained relatively robust, suggesting the U.S. economy is taking the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes in stride. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

