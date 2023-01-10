U.S. stocks were struggling for direction soon after the opening bell Tuesday, following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech in Sweden amid investor concern over inflation and economic slowdown. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were trading about flat, according to FactSet data, at last check. Powell spoke Tuesday at the Sveriges Riksbank International Symposium on Central Bank Independence in Stockholm.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

