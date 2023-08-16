U.S. stocks ticked lower on Wednesday while the yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed to a session high after the Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee released minutes from its July policy meeting. The S&P 500 SPX was off by 13.5 points, or 0.3%, at 4,424 in recent trade. The Nasdaq Composite COMP declined by 87 points, or 0.6%, at 13,542. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was off by 59 points, or 0.2%, at 34,887. The 10-year yield has gained 3.5 basis points to 4.254%. Bond yields move inversely to prices. The minutes showed most senior Fed officials on the committee see risks of more inflation that could lead to more rate hikes. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

