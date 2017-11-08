U.S. stocks tread water as Dow retreats from record

U.S. stock indexes mostly ticked lower on Wednesday at the open. The Dow had notched a fresh all-time high in the previous session even as financials sagged. Equities have struggled to sustain their upward momentum as the Republican tax plan receives push-back after its unveiling last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 13 points, or 0.1%, to 23543. The S&P 500 fell 3 points, or 0.1%, to 2588. The Nasdaq Composite Index tipped higher 1 point to 6769.
