U.S. stocks turn lower in volatile trade

U.S. stocks turned sharply lower heading into Thursday afternoon during what has been a volatile session for markets. The S&P 500 was off 21 points, or 0.5%, to 3,958. The Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 163 points, or 0.5%, to 31,419. The Nasdaq Composite was down 80 points, or 0.6%, to 11,721. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
