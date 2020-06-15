U.S. Supreme Court rules in favor of gay rights in the workplace in resounding 6-3 decision

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that federal civil rights law prohibits employers from discriminating against workers on the grounds of their sexual orientation, according to media reports. In a 6-3 decision, the court said the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits workplace discrimination on the basis of sex, also covers sexual orientation. The ruling extends to transgender rights and is being viewed as a resounding victory for LGBT rights. Conservative Neil Gorsuch wrote the opinion, and Justices Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas dissented. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

