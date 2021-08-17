: U.S. to recommend COVID booster for most people 8 months after vaccination: report

The Biden administration is set to announce that most vaccinated Americans should get a COVID-19 booster shot eight months after being fully vaccinated, the New York Times reported Monday night.
