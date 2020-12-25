Starting Monday, the U.S. will require all air passengers coming from the U.K. to have a negativeCOVID-19 test within 72 hours of their departure, the CDC announced late Thursday night.
- U.S. to require all air passengers arriving from U.K. to test negative for COVID - December 24, 2020
- : U.S. to require all air passengers arriving from U.K. to test negative for COVID-19 - December 24, 2020
- : Chris Sacca mocks ‘Robinhood bros’ who spurn his investment advice: ‘Stonks never go down!’ - December 24, 2020