U.S. to restrict travel from India as COVID cases surge

The Biden administration will restrict travel from India beginning May 4, the White House said Friday. “The policy will be implemented in light of extraordinarily high COVID-19 caseloads and multiple variants circulating in India,” a statement said. The administration is acting on the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. India on Friday set yet another one-day case record, as the country’s army opened its hospitals in the latest effort to address a dire humanitarian crisis. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

