U.S. to suspend retaliation as long as France suspends collection of digital tax

The U.S. will announce but suspend retaliatory measures for France’s digital services tax, Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said. “We’re going to announce that we’re going to be taking certain sanctions against France, suspending them like they’re suspending collection of the taxes right now,” Lighthizer said, according to Reuters. The U.S. says the French tax discriminates against companies such as Alphabet , Facebook and Apple .Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

