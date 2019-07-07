U.S. women’s team wins soccer’s World Cup for a record fourth time

The U.S. won its fourth Women’s World Cup on Sunday in Lyon, France, with a 2-0 defeat of the Netherlands. U.S. captain Megan Rapinoe scored the first of the U.S.’s two second-half goals on a penalty, and Rose Lavelle pounded in a solo goal eight minutes later, while keeper Alyssa Naeher, who later was awarded the Golden Glove as the tournament’s top goalkeeper, and the U.S. defense kept Holland scoreless. It was the U.S. women’s fourth clean sheet of the tournament. Rapinoe, who had missed the semifinal against England with a hamstring injury, earned the World Cup’s Golden Boot, traditionally awarded to the tournament’s top scorer; she tied with teammate Alex Morgan and Ellen White of England with six goals and secured the award via a tie breaker. The U.S.’s World Cup win was its second consecutive. It topped Japan for the championship four years ago in Canada. No other women’s side has won four World Cups. Germany is the owner of two titles. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

