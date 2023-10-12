The union, in a statement, said that 8,700 union members had walked off the job at 6:30 p.m. Eastern at the plant, which Ford described as its biggest.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : UAW says 8,700 Ford workers have walked off the job at Louisville truck plant - October 11, 2023
- Therese Poletti’s Tech Tales: Startup Cerebras stands out in the high-risk AI chip arena: ‘No one has built a chip this big’ - October 11, 2023
- : UAW says Ford workers have walked off the job at Louisville truck plant - October 11, 2023