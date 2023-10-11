In what was described as an unannounced decision, the United Auto Workers union has called a strike at Ford Motor Co.’s F large Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, the union said Wednesday. The union, in a statement, said that 8,700 union members had walked off the job at 6:30 p.m. ET at the plant, which Ford described as its biggest. The union said that the move marked a “new phase” in its ongoing strike, in which select workers have been called on at different times to walk out. In a social media post, the UAW said Ford “refuses to make further movement in bargaining.” Ford, in a statement, called the decision “grossly irresponsible” and said it had made an “outstanding offer” in the negotiations, which involve the union and the Big Three auto makers. Ford said the vehicles made at the factory — the F-Series Super Duty, the Ford Expedition and the Lincoln Navigator – bring in $25 billion a year in sales. The auto maker said the UAW’s decision “carries serious consequences for our workforce, suppliers, dealers and commercial customers.” UAW President Shawn Fain will host an event on Facebook on Friday to give updates on bargaining. Shares of Ford were down 1% after hours. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

