The United Auto Workers union is asking the big Detroit auto makers to raise factory workers’ pay by 40% for a new four-year labor contract, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. The demand from the union — which represents around 150,000 hourly employees at General Motors Co. GM, Ford Motor Co. F and Stellantis STLA — follows signs of a tougher stance from union leadership on the talks ahead of a Sept. 14 expiration date for the current contract. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

