The UAW has called on workers at a GM pickup truck plant in Missouri, a Ford Motor Co. assembly line in Michigan, and a Stellantis NV Jeep plant in Toledo, Ohio, to strike at midnight if an agreement is not reached ahead of the labor contract expiration.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: China’s industrial production, consumption improved in August - September 14, 2023
- : UAW set to strike at 3 auto plants if no deal reached by midnight - September 14, 2023
- : Tesla may be the winner of the Big Three labor talks - September 14, 2023