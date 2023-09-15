United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain said late Thursday that the union is set to strike at General Motors Co.’s GM Wentzville, Mo., assembly plant, a portion of Ford Motor Co.’s F Wayne, Mich., assembly plant, and Stellantis NV’s STLA Toledo, Ohio, plant if no deal is reached before the 11:59 p.m. Eastern contract expiration. Wentzville builds GM’s mid-size trucks and full-size vans, including the Chevy Colorado and the GMC Canyon. Fain called for final-assembly and paint workers at the Ford’s plant in Wayne to strike; vehicles made at the plant include Ford Broncos. The Stellantis Toledo plant makes Jeep Gladiators and Wranglers. In his update, webcast on Facebook Live, Fain said that the union is committed to a contract that reflect the “incredible sacrifices and contributions” that UAW members have made. Shortly after Fain’s comments, Ford said in a statement that the UAW’s counterproposal just received “showed little movement from the union’s initial demands” from six weeks ago. A strike in all of the three U.S. automakers would be a break with UAW tradition, as the union for many years has elected to center efforts striking at one company to protect its strike fund and picket-line firepower. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

