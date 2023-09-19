United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain said Monday that if the union has not made substantial progress toward reaching an agreement with the Big Three automakers by Friday at noon Eastern time, it is prepared to call for additional strikes. About 13,000 auto workers from three UAW plants in three different states are currently on strike at Ford Motor F , General Motors GM and Stellantis STLA, and the union has said it is prepared to call on more workers to walk off their jobs if necessary. “We’ve been available 24/7 to bargain a deal that recognizes our members’ sacrifices and contributions to these record profits,” Fain said in a livestreamed update. “Still the Big Three failed to get down to business.” A GM spokesman said “we’re continuing to bargain in good faith with the union to reach an agreement as quickly as possible for the benefit of our team members, customers, suppliers and communities across the U.S.” Ford and Stellantis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story