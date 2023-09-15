So much for the Big 3 automakers’ labor strike spooking investors, as shares of General Motors Co. GM and Ford Motor Co. F both turned positive moments after Friday’s opening bell, while Stellantis N.V.’s stock STLA was always higher. And while Tesla Inc. was seen as a big beneficiary of the Big 3 legacy automakers’ labor troubles, the electric vehicle giant’s stock TSLA turned lower. GM’s stock rose 1.8% in morning trading, reversing a 0.7% post-open loss and a decline of as much as 2.1% premarket; Ford’s stock was up 0.8%, after being down as much as 2.3% premarket and as much as 1.7% after the open; Stellantis shares were up 1.4%, after being up just 0.3% earlier. Tesla’s stock slumped 1.5%, after being up as much as 1.1% as the opening bell rang. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

