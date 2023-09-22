United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain said Friday that union members will strike next at 38 auto-parts distribution centers at GM and Stellantis if no progress is made. Ford has made concessions.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : How Deion Sanders is making a lot of people around him rich - September 22, 2023
- : UAW to expand strike to 38 GM, Stellantis auto-parts distribution centers in 20 states - September 22, 2023
- : Regulator blocks bid to launch U.S. political-betting site - September 22, 2023