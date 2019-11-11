Uber CEO backtracks after downplaying Khashoggi’s murder as a Saudi ‘mistake’

Dara Khosrowshahi, chief executive of Uber Technologies Inc., was forced to quickly backtrack after calling the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi a “mistake,” comparing it to a fatal crash by one of his company’s self-driving cars.
