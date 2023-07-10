Uber Technologies Inc. UBER shares were little changed late Monday following a report that its financial chief was planning to leave. Late Monday, Bloomberg reported that CFO Nelson Chai has already alerted Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi of his plans, but that timing has yet to be decided upon, citing unnamed sources close to the matter. Chai’s departure would be the highest profile executive exit since the company went public in mid-2019. A request into Uber for comment has yet to be returned as of time of publication. Uber shares were last down 0.4% after hours, following a 0.3% decline in Monday’s regular session to close at $42.78. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
