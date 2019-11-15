Former Uber Technologies Inc. CEO Travis Kalanick is taking advantage of his first opportunity to cash out of the company he co-founded, dumping more than $700 million in stock since last week.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick has dumped more than $700 million in stock since last week - November 14, 2019
- The New York Post: Bernie Sanders says AOC would play ‘very, very important role’ in his White House - November 14, 2019
- Asia Markets: Asian markets gain after Kudlow says trade deal near - November 14, 2019