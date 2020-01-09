Uber drops upfront pricing for most California riders in response to new gig-worker law

Uber Technologies Inc. rolled out major changes to its service in California on Wednesday — including removing a set upfront price for passengers — in response to a new state law seeking to classify its drivers as employees.
