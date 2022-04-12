: Uber, Lyft slammed for surge pricing after Brooklyn subway shooting

Uber and Lyft on Tuesday said they would suspend surge pricing in New York City after a mass shooting on a Brooklyn subway, and issue refunds to riders who already paid raised rates.
