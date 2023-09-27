Uber Technologies Inc. UBER on Wednesday said Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah would join the company as chief financial officer on Nov. 13. Mahendra-Rajah is currently CFO of Analog Devices Inc. ADI, where he oversaw the company’s global finance organization. Prior to joining ADI, he served in financial leadership roles at Applied Materials Inc. AMAT, Visa Inc. V, and United Technologies.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
