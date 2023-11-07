Uber Technologies Inc. UBER came up a bit shy with its third-quarter revenue Tuesday, and its shares were choppy in premarket action following the latest report. The company reported $221 million in net income, or 10 cents in earnings per share, whereas the company recorded a net loss of $1.2 billion, or 61 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. The FactSet consensus was for 7 cents a share in earnings. Revenue increased to $9.3 billion from $8.3 billion, whereas the FactSet consensus was for $9.5 billion. Gross bookings came in at $35.3 billion, while analysts had been expecting $34.6 billion. For the fourth quarter, Uber models $36.5 billion to $37.5 billion in gross bookings and $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda). Analysts had been looking for $36.5 billion and $1.16 billion, respectively. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

