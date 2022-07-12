: Uber paid for studies that backed its business model, and is fighting disclosure of current lobbying efforts

Uber Technologies Inc. reportedly paid high-profile academics in the United States and Europe to produce reports that could be used in the company’s lobbying, while continuing to fight a push to disclose more information about its current lobbying.
