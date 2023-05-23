Uber Technologies Inc. UBER and Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGGOOGL Waymo will partner to make Waymo’s autonomous-driving technology available on the Uber platform, the companies said Tuesday. The companies will launch their integration later this year with a number of Waymo vehicles in Phoenix. The partnership will impact both the ride-hailing business and the local-delivery business. “Uber has long been a leader in human-operated ridesharing, and the pairing of our pioneering technology and all-electric fleet with their customer network provides Waymo with an opportunity to reach even more people,” Waymo Co-Chief Executive Tekedra Mawakana said in a release.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story