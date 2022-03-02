: Uber says it’s giving free rides out of Ukraine, donating to aid groups

Uber Technologies Inc. Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said Wednesday the company is offering unlimited free rides from the Ukrainian border to Polish cities for refugees and their families as part of its effort to support Ukraine since it was invaded by Russia last week.
