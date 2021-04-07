: Uber spending $250 million to lure drivers back to work as pandemic restrictions ease

Uber Technologies Inc. announced Wednesday it will spend $250 million on bonuses to lure drivers back to the platform as it gears up for increased ride-hailing demand.
