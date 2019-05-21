Breaking News
Home / Market News / Uber started at neutral with price target below IPO price at Susquehanna; stock edges up

Uber started at neutral with price target below IPO price at Susquehanna; stock edges up

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 4 mins ago

Shares of Uber Technologies Inc. tacked on 0.8% in premarket trade Tuesday, after Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil said the ride-hailing service was a “once in a generation” company, but said slowing growth created uncertainty around the future trajectory. Patil started coverage of Uber with a neutral rating and a stock price target of $42, which is 6.7% below the initial public offering price of $45. “Given the large growth opportunity for Uber, it’s concerning to see growth decelerate meaningfully over the past several quarters,” Patil wrote in a note to clients. “Law of large numbers have certainly impacted growth (as well as aggressive incentives and marketing for adjusted revenue growth), but we’re still surprised by the recent trends given the sheer size of the addressable market.” He said the current valuation appears to capture much of the near- to intermediate-term upside potential. The stock, which went public on May 10, has yet to trade above its $45 IPO price. It has lost 0.8% this week, while shares of rival Lyft Inc. have gained 1.6% and the S&P 500 has slipped 0.7%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Market Watch

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.