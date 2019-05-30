Uber Technologies Inc. lived up to its expectations in the first earnings report since a gargantuan initial public offering, and shares shot higher after executives said that key metrics would improve through the rest of the year and a decline in a price war with Lyft Inc.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Uber stock finds gains after earnings forecast - May 30, 2019
- Cannabis producer Green Thumb Industries tops revenue estimates - May 30, 2019
- Costco beats fiscal Q3 forecasts, same-store sales rise - May 30, 2019