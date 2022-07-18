Uber Technologies Inc. has reached a multimillion-dollar settlement on federal charges that the company discriminated against riders with disabilities by charging them wait-time fees for the extra time it took for them to enter a vehicle.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Report: A ‘fake’ recession? The U.S. economy is in decent shape for now despite weak GDP - July 18, 2022
- : Uber to pay millions to settle suit over charging wait fees to riders with disabilities - July 18, 2022
- : Here’s one group of homeowners who may be benefiting from high inflation - July 18, 2022