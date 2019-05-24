Uber’s first employee, Ryan Graves, to leave board

Uber Technologies Inc. disclosed Friday afternoon that Ryan Graves, the ride-hailing company’s first employee, is resigning from the board as of Monday. Uber did not state a reason for Graves’s departure, though it did state that it was not due to a disagreement with the company. “While this is a bittersweet moment, we accept his personal decision that this is the right time for him to step down,” Ron Sugar, the independent chair of Uber’s board, said in a statement. Graves served as chief executive of the company for a time in 2010, and then led operations until 2017. After Uber’s initial public offering earlier this month, Graves was expected to own 1.9% of Uber stock, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Graves is currently the founder and chief executive of an investment firm called Saltwater Capital. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

