Shares of Uber Technologies Inc. UBER on Tuesday were on pace for their highest close in more than two years, after the ride-hailing platform reported third-quarter results earlier in the day. The stock was up 2.6%, trading at $49.40, putting it on track for its highest close since July 6, 2021, when it closed at $50.80. Shares have been up eight straight days, notching their longest winning streak since Aug. 5, 2022. Uber’s quarterly per-share profit beat estimates. Sales missed expectations. The company forecast fourth-quarter gross bookings of $36.5 billion to $37.5 billion, with the midpoint above FactSet estimates of $36.57 billion. Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi, during the company’s earnings call, cited a “very, very strong summer, augmented by travel,” and said back-to-school-season demand was also solid.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

