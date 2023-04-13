UBS UBSCH:UBSG has reportedly tapped JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM to look into a possible stock listing for the domestic business of Credit Suisse CSCH:CSGN, the Swiss rival it struck a government-backed deal to take over last month. According to a Wednesday report from Zurich finance blog Inside Paradeplatz, the plan could see UBS keep a majority stake in the listed company, creating synergies. Credit Suisse Switzerland would carry on as an independent bank, the blog said, according to a Google translated version. A spokesman from Credit Suisse declined to comment. MarketWatch also reached out to UBS and JPMorgan. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

