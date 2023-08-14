UBS has agreed to pay $1.44 billion to settle a Justice Department case tied to the issuance of residential mortgage-backed securities in the buildup to the 2008-09 financial crisis.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : UBS to pay $1.44 billion in Department of Justice settlement - August 14, 2023
- The stock market doesn’t care about your politics. This is what matters instead. - August 14, 2023
- : CBS names Wendy McMahon as president and CEO of CBS News and CBS Media Ventures - August 14, 2023