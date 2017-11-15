UCLA players suspended indefinitely over China incident; Trump thanked at press conference

Three freshman members of the UCLA basketball team, LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley, have been suspended indefinitely, according to Bleacher Report and other outlets, after having had criminal charges reportedly dropped in connection with a recent alleged shoplifting incident at a Louis Vuitton store in Hangzhou, China. The players expressed remorse and apologized to the university and its storied basketball program as well as their families while making their first public statements Wednesday on the matter. President Trump, who wondered on Twitter this morning whether he would be thanked for his role in their release from detention after a week and who’d called his discussion of the issue with Chinese leader Xi Jinping a “great” one, was thanked by all three players at a televised news conference in Los Angeles.

