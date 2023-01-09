Online education platform Udemy Inc. UDMY on Monday said its chief executive would retire on Feb. 28, and said it would stick with its fourth-quarter sales outlook. Chief Executive Gregg Coccari will leave that position as well as the position of board chairman, the company said. Greg Brown, president of Udemy Business, will replace Coccari as CEO and join the company’s board. Stephanie Stapleton Sudbury, senior vice president of customer success for Udemy Business, will take on the role of president of Udemy Business on March 1. The company’s board will also separate the Chair and CEO roles. Udemy also held to its fourth-quarter sales forecast of between $164 and $167 million, in keeping with the outlook it gave on Nov. 2. Shares were unchanged after hours. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story