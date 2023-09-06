UiPath Inc. PATH shares initially fell under pressure in the extended session Wednesday after the AI startup’s forecast overshadowed its earnings beat. UiPath shares declined as much as 2%, but were last up 4.5%, following a 0.3% rise to close the regular session at $16.22. The company reported a second-quarter loss of $60.4 million, or 11 cents a share, compared with a loss of $120.4 million, or 22 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings, which excludes stock-based compensation expenses and other items, were 9 cents a share, versus a loss of 2 cents a share in the year-ago period. Revenue rose to $287.3 million from $242.2 million in the year-ago quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast 4 cents a share on revenue of $281.5 million. The company forecast revenue between $313 million and $318 million in the third quarter, and between $1.27 billion and $1.28 billion for the year. Analysts had estimated adjusted earnings of 7 cents a share on revenue of $318.5 million for the second quarter, and 34 cents a share on revenue of $1.27 billion for the year.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

