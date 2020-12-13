: UK and EU scrap another deadline and go “the extra mile” to strike a trade deal.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, have finally come to an agreement: A “no-deal” Brexit is more than likely at the end of the year.
