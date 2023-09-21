President Joe Biden on Thursday will announce a new package of military aid for Ukraine that includes “significant air defense capabilities,” Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, told reporters. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to meet with Biden on Thursday, and Biden reportedly plans to announce a $325 million military aid package. Sullivan said the air-defense capabilities will help Ukraine harden its defenses ahead of what’s likely to be a “tough winter,” with Russia renewing attacks on critical infrastructure. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
